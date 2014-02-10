ZURICH Feb 10 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Monday, taking their cue from strong
gains in the United States and Japan as investors continued to
bet on a sustained recovery in developed economies.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent
to 8,357 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
IMMIGRATION
Swiss voters on Sunday narrowly backed proposals to
reintroduce immigration quotas with the European Union, a result
that calls into question bilateral accords with the EU and could
irk multinational companies.
ROCHE
The Swiss pharmaceutical group said it secured an injunction
from an Indian court banning generic drug makers Biocon
and Mylan from comparing their copycat
versions of Roche's Herceptin breast cancer treatment to the
original.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS AG approached U.S. authorities in
September with information relating to an industry-wide probe
into alleged rigging of currency markets, in the hope of gaining
antitrust immunity if charged with wrongdoing, sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
A Florida judge has agreed to an eight-month delay in the
trial of Raoul Weil, a former high-ranking UBS banker
charged with tax fraud by U.S. authorities.
SYNGENTA
Syngenta AG, the world's largest crop chemicals
company, has commitments to sell its entire supply of a
genetically modified corn variety that is not approved by China,
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Friday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said it plans to alter the ratio of its ADR
from four currently per one underlying non-voting equity
security, to eight to one in the future. The first day of
trading with the new ADR ratio, which will have no impact on the
number of securities outstanding of the Roche voting share or
the Roche non-voting equity security, will be February 27.
* EFG named Urs Beck to be responsible for Swiss
equities and to manage a dedicated Swiss equity fund to
complement the bank's New Capital UCITS IV fund range, as part
of its on-going development of Swiss investment strategies.
* Evolva said it signed a collaboration agreement
with L'Oreal through 2016 for the co-development of
novel biosynthetic production routes for the cosmetics industry.
The cosmetics maker will pay Evolva research fees during the
project period, and the company is also eligible to receive
milestone payments based on achieving research objectives.
* Addex said data from a phase 2a study in patients
with major depressive disorder showed that its ADX71149 was
well-tolerated overall and treatment emergent adverse events
reported were similar to those seen in previous clinical
studies.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate was steady at a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.5 percent in January from the previous month, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday