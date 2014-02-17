ZURICH Feb 17 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Monday, while European stocks were seen
flat, as worries about emerging markets continued to ebb.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen up 0.1 percent to 8,424
points according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NOVARTIS
Novartis said it will U.S.-based CoStim
Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately held biotechnology company
focused on harnessing the immune system to eliminate
immune-blocking signals from cancer, for an undisclosed price.
IMMIGRATION
The European Union said on Sunday it has postponed
negotiations with Switzerland on its participation in
multibillion-dollar research and educational schemes in the
latest fallout from a shock Swiss vote in favour of immigration
curbs.
Switzerland's major parties support the government's plans
for drafting law on immigration curbs by year-end following a
popular vote, except the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP),
which wants immediate measures, Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher
Zeitung reported on Saturday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sonova's co-founder said that he will reduce his
stake in the Swiss hearing aid firm to around 5.5 percent from 6
percent currently to finance other business interests. Andy Rihs
said he would prefer to place the shares with private and
institutional shareholders with a long-term interest in the
company.
* DKSH said it will acquire The Glory Medicine
Limited (Glory), strengthening its Greater China operations by
adding a direct presence in Macau. Financial details of the
purchase were not disclosed.
* Bobst said bonds with a total nominal value of
60 million francs have been tendered in an exchange offer.
Following the settlement of the offer, the total nominal value
of all BOB09 bonds outstanding will be reduced to 190 million
francs and the total nominal value of all BOB14 bonds
outstanding will be increased to 110 million francs.
* BKW said it will post a full-year net loss
between 200 million and 250 million Swiss francs ($223.95
million to $279.94 million) due to major provisions and
impairments on production facilities, and will propose and
unchanged dividend of 1.20 francs per share. Full earnings are
due Feb. 26.
* Also said fourth-quarter net profit rose 14.6
percent to 24.4 million euros ($33.39 million), and a payout of
reserve from contribution in kind of 1.40 Swiss francs per
registered share.
* Adval Tech said it expects to post earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) of between 6 and 7 million francs
and a net loss after deconsolidating companies that have been
sold. Full earnings are due at the end of March.
* Georg Fischer said it will propose former KPMG
Swiss head Hubert Achermann as a board member to replace Kurt
Stirnemann, who is retiring.
* Comet said full-year sales rose 16.4 percent to
249.6 million Swiss francs ($279.49 million) and net profit rose
to 16 million francs from 5.9 million francs year-ago, aided by
stronger demand from the semiconductor market. Full earnings are
due March 20.
* Metall Zug said board member Calvin Grieder will
not stand for re-election at the company's May 2 shareholder
meeting.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.8931 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.7307 euros)