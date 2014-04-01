ZURICH, April 1 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Tuesday, taking their cue from gains in Asian and
U.S. stocks overnight and with investors set to focus on a raft
of manufacturing data from Europe and the United States later in
the day.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen rising 0.1
percent to 8,462 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday
BANKS
Top banks around the world benefit from an assumption that
governments will rescue them during a panic, despite regulations
meant to reduce the need for future bailouts, the International
Monetary Fund said in a report on Monday.
For more, click on
UBS
UBS said on Tuesday that board member Rainer-Marc
Frey will not stand for reelection at the Swiss bank's May 7
shareholders meeting because he is taking on additional,
undisclosed professional committments elsewhere.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schaffner said it acquired Transformer
Engineering LLC (Trenco), Magnetics Technologies LLC and
Transformer Real Estate LLC from Cleveland, OH-based for around
9 million Swiss francs ($10.15 million).
* Swiss bourse SIX said it increased its stake in the
Luxembourg financial services provider to 100 percent from 50
percent, further strengthening its position as a leading
provider of financial services in Europe.
* Leclanche says it has received a letter from
institional investor Precept stating it is considering creating
a global energy storage platform, which could include the Swiss
firm. Discussions are at a preliminary stage and this may or may
not lead to a transaction, Lechlanche said.
* Valora said its board promoted Thomas Eiseleto
join top management, effectively immediately, and that Cornelia
Ritz Bossicard will replace Conrad Loeffel, who is not standing
for reelection to the company's board.
* Myriad said it has seen a 24 per cent increase in
its MSNGR chat service, with total registered subscribers
jumping to 50 million in the first quarter from 38 million at
the end of last year.
ECONOMY
March PMI due at 0730 GMT
($1 = 0.8870 Swiss Francs)