ZURICH, April 3 Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed on Thursday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) interest rate decision later in the day.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening flat at 8,507 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has increased the funds it has set aside to settle a U.S. tax dispute and avoid prosecution for helping wealthy Americans hide their money from the taxman.



BARRY CALLEBAUT

Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut confirmed its mid-term financial targets after the turnaround of a recently acquired cocoa business boosted net profit in the six months to February.



COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Calida said sales rose 3.9 percent last year to 211 million Swiss francs, resulting in an operating profit of 23.4 million francs.

* Metall Zug said gross sales rose 6.1 percent last year to 909 million francs, generating operating income of 70 million francs.

* Valora said net sales inched up 0.4 percent to 2.859 billion francs last year, generating a net profit of 54.1 million, an increase of more than 40 percent. It is proposing a dividend of 12.50 francs per share.