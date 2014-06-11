ZURICH, June 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen a touch higher on Wednesday, after Asian shares consolidated near recent highs and U.S. stocks were little-changed overnight.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8,768 points according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lonza said it will in invest in technology and facility improvements to its Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) clinical manufacturing facility at its Visp site in Switzerland, including single-use technology for flexible ADC manufacturing.

* Kaba said it will lift its stake in a joint venture with India-based Dorset to 74 percent from 49 percent currently for an undisclosed price, in a bid to boost sales in a growth market.

* EFG International said 77-year-old Jean Pierre Cuoni will step down as chairman in 2015 and is disposing of 30 percent of his family's shareholding in the Swiss private bank.

* Leonteq said it plans to invest substantially in a "Smart Data" business initiative in coming years, an analystics tool meant to spur business growth. As a result, deputy Chief Executive Michael Hartweg will step down from the Executive Committee and as division head from October 1, devoting his time to the "Smart Data" initiative, strategic innovation and business intelligence.

* Tecan said Ulrich Kanter has been named head of development and operations division from July 14, 2014, replacing Martin Brusdeilins, who will retire at the end of September. Brusdeilins will continue to act as Chief Scientific Officer, and Tecan has initiated the search for a successor to take on this role.

ECONOMY

Federal bond result due at 0930 GMT