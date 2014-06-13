ZURICH, June 13 Swiss stocks were seen opening a
touch lower on Friday, in line with European shares, as
escalating conflict in Iraq dampened risk appetite among
investors.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent
lower at 8,667 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
SGS
International certification firm SGS said it will no longer
provide auditing services for clean energy projects in
developing countries seeking to earn carbon credits, citing
concerns over costs and falling demand.
UBS
UBS has appointed Jerry Marcus, a former Bank of America
Merrill Lynch banker, as a vice chairman of its Americas
investment bank, the Swiss bank said in an internal memo.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Julius Baer Europe sees its first private
banking profits in Germany: "We're expecting to be in the black
from November," its chief Heiko Schlag told the Handelsblatt
newspaper.
*HIAG Immobilien said Credit Suisse had partially
exercised the over-allotment option of its initial public
offering (IPO) at the offer price of 76.00 Swiss francs per
share, bringing the total placement volume of HIAG's IPO to
approximately 199.8 million Swiss francs.
* Leonteq said it was collaborating with the Avaloq
group, to create an "upgradable interface" between the platforms
of the two firms.
* Bravofly Rumbo named Andrea Bertoli as Chief
Vacation Business Officer with immediate effect.
* Orior, a provider of convenience food and meat,
said Remo Hansen would stand down as chief executive this summer
and named Bruno de Gennaro as interim CEO with immediate effect.
