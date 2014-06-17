ZURICH, June 17 Swiss shares were expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking european shares, though tensions in Iraq and Ukraine were likely to dampen risk appetite of investors.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen inching up 0.1 percent to 8,673 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

VONTOBEL

Swiss bank Vontobel is looking to hire internationally again after scaling back its activities abroad, its head of private banking told Reuters on Monday.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday it had submitted its meningitis B vaccine Bexsero for adolescents and young people to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing approval.

SWISSCOM

Swiss advertising firm PubliGroupe said on Monday it supported an increased takeover bid of 214 Swiss francs per share from Swisscom, urging its shareholders to accept the offer.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance said on Monday its chief of staff Isabelle Welton would be switching her role in the company to group head of human resources, a post that will now form part of the firm's executive committee.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lamesa investment company, owned by Victor Vekselberg, said it had bought shares in Zueblin, becoming the largest shareholder of the Swiss real estate company with 33.02 percent. Lamesa said it would ask the board of Zueblin to call an extraordinary general meeting to elect a new chairman and board.

* Zueblin said Bruno Schefer was to resign as chief executive, effective end of July, as a contribution to the new start of the Swiss real estate company.

* Temenos said it would allocate up to $120 million to the buyback of shares which will subsequently be cancelled.

ECONOMY

Swiss producer prices due at 0715 GMT