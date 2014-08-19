ZURICH Aug 19 Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Tuesday, continuing Monday's rally after concerns last week over tensions in Ukraine had knocked shares back.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1 percent at 8,465 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The Swiss chocolate maker confirmed its full-year sales and profitability target after net profit rose 14 percent in the first half, helped by strong volume growth and efficiency gains.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Feintool said its operating profit more than doubled to 17.4 million Swiss francs in the first half and it confirmed its full-year forecasts.

* Forbo said it was augmenting its current share buyback programme, offering to repurchase maximum 107,500 of its registered shares or 5 percent of the share capital at a fixed price of 900 francs per registered share.

* PSP Swiss Property said operating net income excluding changes in fair value rose b y 2.6 percent to 87.4 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2014.

* Swisslog said its net result climbed 9.5 percent to 2.3 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2014.

* Charles Voegele Holding AG said gross sales on a like-for-like basis in the first half of 2014 grew by 1 percent compared to a year ago.

* Huber und Suhner said net sales for the first half of the year were 5.4 percent lower compared to a year ago, but still expects net sales growth of 2-4 percent for 2014.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank posted first-half profit after tax of 94.4 million Swiss francs and confirmed its earnings forecast for 2014.

* Kudelski said Oberthur Technologies has signed an agreement to acquire NagraID Security SA.

* Komax Holding said order intake in the first half of the year was 176.2 million Swiss francs, and that it had agreed to sell the solar activities to the management team through a management buyout.