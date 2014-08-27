ZURICH Aug 27 Swiss stocks were seen idling on Wednesday, pausing after their brisk 2-1/2 week rally.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,682 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer, while the SMI future was 0.1 percent lower at 8659 points.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NESTLE

Nestle's Nespresso will meet its target to increase sales by 500 million Swiss francs ($544.8 million) this year, the chief executive of the capsule coffee company told German paper Handelsblatt.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS published its Pillar 3 report for the first half which includes disclosures on capital, risk and securitization as of June 30, complementing the Swiss bank's first- and second-quarter reporting.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said first-half net profit fell 22 percent to 16.4 million Swiss francs (17.87 million US dollars) amid low volatility, and that it will keep lowering fixed costs in coming months while maintaining investments in electronic and hybrid technologies in response to regulatory changes.

* Emmi said it increased its stake in Glaeserne Molkerei in Germany from 24 to 76 percent after first-half net profit shrank to 9.8 million francs following a 38.5 million impairment on Trentinalatte. The dairy company confirmed its full-year sales forecast for growth of 3 to 4 percent, adjusted its forecast for earnings before interest and tax to between 117 million francs and 132 million francs, and forecast a net profit margin around 2 percent, from 3 percent previously.

* Swiss Prime Site said first-half profit fell 38 percent to 137.2 million francs and forecast full-year earnings before interest and tax and net profit over last year before revaluation and one-time effects, net rental income of roughly 435 million francs, and a vacancy rate of 6 to 7 percent.

* Galenica said its Velphoro treatment received European marketing authorisation for the control of serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on haemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis.

ECONOMY

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.66 in July from 2.07 points in June, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.

For more, click on

(1 US dollar = 0.9177 Swiss franc)