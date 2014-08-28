ZURICH Aug 28 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower, in line with European markets which are seen edging lower, with investors focusing on further data releases for hints about the European Central Bank's likely policy moves.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SGS

Swiss testing and inspection firm SGS said it appointed Carla De Geyseleer as chief financial officer (CFO) as of November 15.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Allreal Holding said net profit excluding revaluation gains amounted to 55.4 million Swiss francs in the first half, down on the previous year.

* Baloise said profit attributable to shareholders rose to 350 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year.

* BKW said it was selling its 10.3 percent stake in Jungfraubahn Holding AG to several investors.

* Bobst Mex SA said its first-half net result reached 3.9 million Swiss francs, following a loss of 13.0 million francs for the same period in 2013.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said its profit increased to 40 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year. Assets under management were stable at 49 billion Swiss francs.

* Perrot Duval Group said net profit fell slightly in its fiscal year ended April 30 to 0.9 million Swiss francs.

* Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG said first-half net profit rose 17 percent to 4.8 million Swiss francs without revaluation effects.

* Valora Holding said it had a net loss of 8.9 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year.

* Warteck Invest said net profit was 5.60 million Swiss francs in the first half versus 5.26 million francs a year ago.

ECONOMY

* Non-farm payrolls due at 0715 GMT