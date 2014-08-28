ZURICH Aug 28 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower, in line with European markets which are
seen edging lower, with investors focusing on further data
releases for hints about the European Central Bank's likely
policy moves.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
SGS
Swiss testing and inspection firm SGS said it appointed
Carla De Geyseleer as chief financial officer (CFO) as of
November 15.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Allreal Holding said net profit excluding
revaluation gains amounted to 55.4 million Swiss francs in the
first half, down on the previous year.
* Baloise said profit attributable to shareholders
rose to 350 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year.
* BKW said it was selling its 10.3 percent stake in
Jungfraubahn Holding AG to several investors.
* Bobst Mex SA said its first-half net result
reached 3.9 million Swiss francs, following a loss of 13.0
million francs for the same period in 2013.
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said its profit
increased to 40 million Swiss francs in the first half of the
year. Assets under management were stable at 49 billion Swiss
francs.
* Perrot Duval Group said net profit fell slightly
in its fiscal year ended April 30 to 0.9 million Swiss francs.
* Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG said
first-half net profit rose 17 percent to 4.8 million Swiss
francs without revaluation effects.
* Valora Holding said it had a net loss of 8.9
million Swiss francs in the first half of the year.
* Warteck Invest said net profit was 5.60 million
Swiss francs in the first half versus 5.26 million francs a year
ago.
ECONOMY
* Non-farm payrolls due at 0715 GMT