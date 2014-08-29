ZURICH Aug 29 Swiss stocks were seen edging slightly higher on Friday, regaining some of the previous session's losses.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1 percent at 8,630 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisscom said the Competition Commission has given the go-ahead for its takeover of PubliGroupe, which will take place on Sept. 5.

* PubliGroupe said in its first-half results it expects consolidated net revenue of around 150 million Swiss francs for 2014, excluding media sales.

* Cembra Money Bank reported net income of 64.7 million Swiss francs in the first six months of 2014, as it confirmed its full-year guidance.

* Edmond de Rothschild Suisse SA said the net inflow of fresh money in the first half of the year was 800 million Swiss francs, with assets under management totaling 110 billion francs.

* Bachem Holding AG confirmed its guidance of sales and profit growth for the current year after posting a 6.1 percent rise in first-half sales.

* Zug Estates Holding AG said first-half net income was 21.2 million Swiss francs, a fall compared to the same period last year.

* Adval Tech Holding AG posted first-half net profit of 1.6 million Swiss francs, compared with a loss of 0.9 million francs in the same period last year.

* Baloise Holding said it had completed the sale of Basler Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft in Austria to Helvetia Group.

* Straumann and ClearChoice said they would partner to offer a new range of implant and prosthetic options to the ClearChoice affiliated network of dental implant care centers.

* Intershop posted net profit of 24.5 million Swiss francs for the first six months of the year.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland's lead indicator due at 0700 GMT. Analysts expect the KOF economic barometer to fall to 97.8 points in August from 98.1 points in July.