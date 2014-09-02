ZURICH, Sept 2 Swiss stocks were expected to inch slightly higher at the open on Tuesday but with gains expected to be limited as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision later this week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent to 8,761 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it had launched a new fully automated molecular diagnostic systems.

* Novartis said it will unveil new data from three key clinical trials at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Munich on Sept. 6-10.

* GAM Holding AG said Alexander Friedman will replace David Solo as the group's chief executive on Sept. 8.

* Forbo said it had completed a share buyback at a fixed price of 900 Swiss francs per registered share and that 3.2 percent of the group's share capital was tendered.

* Romande Energie posted first-half net profit of 45 million Swiss francs, 15.8 percent lower compared to the same period last year.

* Swisslog said it had won a major order for new automated material handling systems in the banking industry in South East Asia.

* IVF Hartmann posted a 6.3 percent year-on-year rise in revenue to 66.2 million Swiss francs for the first half of the year.

* Evolva said it expects revenues in 2014 to reach at least 10 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* Swiss economic output was unchanged in the second quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday.