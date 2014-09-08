ZURICH, Sept 8 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Monday, boosted by gains on Wall Street
at the end of last week after data showing U.S. jobs growth
slowed raised the prospect that interest rates will stay lower
for longer than expected.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent
to 8,827 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
The Swiss National Bank said on Friday its vice-chairman
Jean-Pierre Danthine - who helped introduce a cap on the value
of the Swiss franc - will retire in June, launching a succession
search as the SNB faces down renewed pressure on the franc.
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche said the European Union has approved
the use of its drug RoActemra in patients with early rheumatoid
arthritis.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zurich Insurance Group has enough capital to
carry out M&A if an attractive acquisition opportunity emerges,
the insurer's chairman said in an interview with German daily
newspaper Handelsblatt.
* Novartis said its drug Ultibro Breezhaler
reduced the rate of moderate-to-severe flare-ups in patients
with moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
(COPD) by 31 percent compared to GlaxoSmithKline's
Seretide, in a head-to-head study. The drug was also better at
improving lung function.
* Roche said it had launched an ALK inhibitor
capsule, Alecensa, in Japan.
* Basilea said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has accepted for filing the New Drug Application
for isavuconazole submitted by its license partner Astellas
Pharma Inc..
* Lindt & Spruengli said Ralf Fallegger, former
member of its extended group management, would become a member
of the group management with immediate effect.
* Swisscom said it had concluded the takeover of
PubliGroupe.
* PubliGroupe said it would hold an extraordinary
general meeting on Oct 24 to elect new board of directors as
proposed by Swisscom.
* HIAG Immobilien posted net income of 24.6 million
Swiss francs in the first half.
* Partners Group said it has completed the purchase
of a real estate portfolio of retail and office properties in
Finland and Sweden on behalf of its clients, via a secondary
transaction.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.0 percent in August from 2.9 percent in the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said.
* Weekly SNB sight deposits at 0700 GMT
* CPI data for August expected at 0715 GMT
* Swiss retail sales for July due at 0715 GMT