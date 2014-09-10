ZURICH, Sept 10 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Wednesday, tracking global markets which have
fallen on fears of the U.S. Federal Reserve tightening monetary
policy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent
lower at 8,800 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
Swatch is indicated 0.4 percent lower, after Apple
Inc. unveiled a smartwatch at a product launch
overnight.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said new data presented at a medical
conference on its Gilenya treatment reinforces the clinical
importance of measuring brain shrinkage in patients with
multiple sclerosis.
* Dufry said it closed the 1.55 billion Swiss franc
(1.66 billion US dollar) acquisition of The Nuance Group and
expects to generate first synergies in 2015, with full
improvement of approximately 70 million francs per year to be
reached by 2016.
* Acino said it it will delist from the Swiss
bourse SIX effective on September 17.
* BFW Liegenschaften said first-half net profit
fell to 4.4 million francs from 6.2 million year-ago, and that
it expects a similar second-half result from its operating
business as in the first half.
* Myriad said it raised $30.2 million by placing
9.4 million new shares to institutional investors.
* Tecan said it will give an update on strategy as
well as business priorities at an investor event on September
18.
ECONOMY
Swiss bond auction result at 0900 GMT
(1 US dollar = 0.9339 Swiss franc)