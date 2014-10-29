ZURICH Oct 29 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Wednesday, underpinned by Asian shares
climbing to one-month highs and prospects the U.S. Federal
Reserve will reaffirm its willingness to wait for an extended
period before raising interest rates.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.3
percent at 8,655 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
VONTOBEL
Swiss bank Vontobel Holding said it won 2 billion
Swiss francs (2.11 billion US dollars) in fresh client money in
the third quarter, and that it expects full-year earnings
slightly over those of 2013.
For more, click on
COOP BANK
Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA said on Wednesday it
is banning the former head of Coop Bank from taking
another management job in finance for the next three years,
after the retail bank was found to have manipulated its own
shares.
SWISS BANKS
SWISS BANKS
New York state's financial regulator is seeking more than
$300 million from Israel-based Bank Leumi, whose Swiss
bank is as part of a probe of whether the assisted U.S. citizens
in evading taxes, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant said it is selling an energy storage
business to Johnson Matthey Plc for $75 million, a deal
which is expected to close early next year.
* Daetwyler said it concluded the acquisition of the
American Keystone Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Columbia
Engineered Rubber, Inc., which was annouced earlier this month.
* Ascom said it had won a contract to supply a
platform to the Swedish National Courts Administration.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank's dividends to local and federal
government would fall continually if a referendum next month on
"saving" the country's gold reserves passes, central bank
director Fritz Zurbruegg says in an interview in Wednesday's
edition of Swiss daily Suedostschweiz.
Zurbruegg's comments represents a further warning against
the Nov. 30 initiative, which is backed by the right-wing Swiss
People's Party (SVP) and would require the SNB to bolster its
gold holdings considerably.