ZURICH Feb 10 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Tuesday, with an expected fall in UBS
shares weighing on the index.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent
lower at 8,611 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
UBS in 2014 posted its biggest payout to shareholders since
the financial crisis, after the Swiss bank hit capital targets
and changed its legal structure which helped it to hike its
dividend.
The lender also said on Tuesday U.S. authorities had begun
an investigation into the selling of certain securities that
potentially violate tax law in the United States.
Shares were indicated 3.4 percent lower at 0715 GMT.
CREDIT SUISSE
New York's financial regulator has sent subpoenas to Goldman
Sachs, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and Societe
General, expanding its probe into the possible rigging
of foreign exchange rates through computer programs, people
familiar with the matter said.
ROCHE
The drugmaker announced the acquisition of privately held
Signature Diagnostics AG.
The FDA has expanded the approved use for Lucentis
(ranibizumab injection) 0.3 mg to treat diabetic retinopathy
(dr) in patients with diabetic macular edema.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Tamedia said on Tuesday that it is buying Swiss
eCommerce company Ricardo Group for 240 million Swiss francs
($260 million) from South African media company
Naspers.
* Bank Linth LLB posted a 2014 profit of 19.9
million Swiss francs and proposed an unchanged dividend payout
of 8 Swiss francs per registered share.
* Swisslog Holding AG posted 2014 EBIT of 19.1
million Swiss francs on sales of 669.6 million Swiss
francs.
* Dalian Wanda Group Co, which controls China's biggest
property developer and largest cinema chain, said it has agreed
to buy Swiss sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG
with a group of investors for 1.05 billion euros ($1.19
billion).
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate rose slightly to a
non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in January from 3.4 percent
in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic
Affairs said on Tuesday.
* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it is offering
a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2025 and another at 1.25 percent
maturing in 2037 in a tender SWIW.
* CPI data at 0815 GMT
($1 = 0.9236 Swiss francs)