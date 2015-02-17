ZURICH Feb 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,694 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said a group led by former chairman Walter Grueebler had expressed support for the company's board of directors and management in their resistance to the proposed takeover of the Swiss chemicals firm.

* Komax Holding AG said it will propose the election of Chief Executive Beat Kaelin as chairman of its board of directors at its annual shareholder meeting in May. Matijas Meyer, currently head of its wire business unit, will succeed Kaelin as chief executive.

* Clariant said Dolf Stockhausen will step down from its board of directors at its annual general meeting in March as he has reached the statutory maximum age. The company said it will propose the election of Susanne Wamsler as Stockhausen's successor.

* Basilea posted a net loss for 2014 of 41.5 million Swiss francs ($44.5 million), compared with a loss of 33 million francs in 2013.

* LEM Holding said it is well prepared for the new exchange rate levels, as it posted a net profit of 11.7 million Swiss francs for the three months to the end of December.

* DKSH said it has expanded its partnership with Philips Lighting from Hong Kong to Singapore.

* ALSO Holding posted net profit for 2014 of 60.9 million euros, a 21.6 percent rise compared to the previous year.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9323 Swiss francs)