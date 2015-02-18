ZURICH Feb 18 The Swiss blue-chip index SMI was seen opening up 0.3 percent at 8,773 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CLARIANT

The Swiss specialty chemicals maker said it would not achieve a key margin target in 2015, as it posted a year-on-year rise in quarterly net profit.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* arGEN-X said it has entered into a new, multi-product commercial license agreement with Lonza for the production of arGEN-X's therapeutic antibodies.

* Huber+Suhner said it will propose Beat Kaelin for election as the new president of the board of directors at its annual shareholder meeting on March 31. Kaelin has been president on an interim basis since the beginning of the year.

ECONOMY

The Swiss franc is still significantly overvalued and the country's central bank remains prepared to intervene when necessary in currency markets, its chairman said on Tuesday.

Chairman Thomas Jordan also denied that the central bank's ownership -- partly Switzerland's cantons, who are entitled to a share of the bank's profits -- has any impact on the bank's monetary policy. ID:

February ZEW due at 1000 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)