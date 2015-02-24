ZURICH Feb 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.17 percent higher at 8,993 points, according
to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
NOVARTIS
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novartis AG's
drug to treat patients who have relapsed after earlier therapies
for multiple myeloma, an aggressive blood cancer, even though an
advisory panel in November recommended against approval.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Banque Cantonale de Geneve said it would withdraw
from the U.S. tax program after an extensive audit of its
American clients showed participation was not warranted.
* Oerlikon said it expects 2015 sales to increase
by around 5 percent in 2015 as it reported revenue growth of
16.1 percent for 2014.
* Alpiq said it was acquiring Swiss solar company
Helion Solar Group, which employs 90 people in eight locations
in Switzerland, for an undisclosed price.
* Walter Meier said if the Swiss franc remain
significantly lower against the euro than the prior year's level
of 1.20 Swiss francs there would be sales losses in 2015 as a
consequence of additional discounts to customers due to the
exchange rate. The firm reported a profit of 19.9 million francs
for 2014.
* Georg Fischer said 2014 net profit grew 34 percent
to 195 million Swiss francs and it would propose a dividend of
17 francs per share.
* Implenia reported 2014 sales of just under 3
billion Swiss francs and said it was confident about the 2015
financial year.
* Goldbach said Peter Blum will leave the firm's
board of directors effective Apr. 14.
* Myriad said it expected a fall in total revenue
in 2014 to $40.2 million from $43.2 million the year before.
* Altin AG said its board of directors had set the
strike price of the put options to be issued as part of its
share buyback programme at $64, representing a 13.6 percent
premium above the closing share price on Feb. 23.
* Mobimo said it was including the position of head
of French-speaking Switzerland in the firm's executive board
from Apr. 1, a role currently held by Marc Pointet.
ECONOMY
Swiss Q4 non-farm payrolls due at 0815 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)