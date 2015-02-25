ZURICH Feb 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,975 points, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
ROCHE
British doctors called on Tuesday for Roche's
cancer drug Avastin to be made routinely available as a cheap
alternative for treating people with a debilitating eye
disorder.
EFG INTERNATIONAL
Swiss private bank EFG International said on
Wednesday it expects a far lower-than-expected penalty in the
U.S. after coming clean on helping wealthy Americans evade their
taxes, indicating it is close to ending the long-running
investigation.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuehne & Nagel said it would pay a total of 7
Swiss francs to shareholders after fourth-quarter net profit
edged 0.6 percent lower to 164 million francs. The transporter
said 2015 will be "challenging".
* Sulzer said it is appointing Fabrice Billard as
Chief Strategy Officer effective March 1. Billard, who is
currently head of the company's Chemtech mass transfer
technology business unit, will be responsible for the
implementation of a program meant to improve profitability.
* Adecco said that U.S.-based fund Harris
Associates L.P. holds 4.93 percent of the company's share
capital.
* Huber und Suhner said it will hike weekly working
time to 43 hours effective March 1 as well as lower salaries for
top management by 10 percent and by 5 percent for other
managers, while its board will waive 10 percent of its pay. The
measures are an effort to offset the strong Swiss franc after
the central bank abandoned a cap on the currency last month.
ECONOMY
The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.24 points in
January from 1.42 in December, the Swiss bank's economists said
on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9488 Swiss francs)
