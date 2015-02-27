ZURICH Feb 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening down 0.1 percent at 9,042 points, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NOVARTIS
The Japanese unit of Novartis AG said on Friday it
was ordered by Japan's health ministry to halt manufacturing and
sales of non-OTC drugs from March 5 to 19.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swatch said it would launch Touch Zero, a
touchscreen watch with timing functions aimed at beach
volleyball players.
* Straumann posted 2014 net profit of 157.8 million
Swiss francs, a 56 percent year-on-year rise.
* Swiss Life said 2014 net profit came to 818
million Swiss francs, 4 percent up on the previous year.
* Sika said sales in 2014 reached record levels in
all regions and that the company exceeded its relevant growth
targets for the year.
* CPH Chemie said its net result for 2014 was 10.5
million Swiss francs but, with lower paper prices and the
abolition of the minimum euro exchange rate, it expects to post
a negative operating result for 2015.
* APG said net income in 2014 was 51.7 million
Swiss francs, an 8.4 percent increase compared with the previous
year.
* The SIX Exchange said it had granted an application from
Alpha PetroVision Holding for the delisting of all its
registered shares with a par value of 0.10 Swiss francs each.
The delisting will take place on Sept. 30.
ECONOMY
February leading indicator due at 0800 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)