ZURICH, March 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.19 percent higher at 8,971 points, according
to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Panalpina said it expects its financial results
will be impacted the strong Swiss franc this year as the firm
reported a 2 percent rise in full-year gross profit to 1.6
billion Swiss francs.
* Temenos Group has acquired software provider
Multifonds for 235 million euros, expanding the Swiss firm's
services to banking clients.
* Valiant has reported a 3.4 percent rise in
full-year net income to 94.5 million Swiss francs.
* Ascom has proposed Urs Leinhaeuser as a new board
member to replace Cornelia Gehrig at its annual general meeting
on April 15.
* Nationale Suisse has agreed to sell the
travel insurance business of its Belgian subsidiary L'Europeenne
to Spain's Mapfre Asistencia for an undisclosed price.
* Kaba Group has raised its 2014-15 growth guidance
to five percent on the back of strong sales in the first half of
the year. The company reported a 15 percent rise in core
earnings in the first half of the financial year to 85.7 million
Swiss francs.
* Coltene reported a 18.5 percent rise in full-year
profit to 15.6 million Swiss francs and said it was seeking to
reduce costs and to widen its sourcing more internationally to
deal with the currency appreciation.
* Newron Pharmaceuticals reported a full-year net
loss of 10.1 million euros due to a drop in revenue and high
investments in research projects.
* Meyer Burger Technology will propose two new
board members, Wanda Eriksen-Grundbacher and Franz Richter, for
nomination at its annual general meeting on April 29.
* Actelion said that is new drug application for
selexipag, or Uptravi, to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension
was accepted by the US health regulator with a standard review
time.
* Geberit said it controls 99.77 percent of the
shares in Sanitec Corp after a $1.4 billion takeover
offer, and will not further extend the acceptance period.
ECONOMY
