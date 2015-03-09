ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,071 points, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
HOLCIM
Holcim's largest stakeholder, Thomas Schmidheiny,
wants a better deal for the Swiss cement maker's shareholders in
its planned merger with Lafarge, SonntagsZeitung
reported, citing people close to the Swiss billionaire.
The Swiss cement maker said on Monday it would not comment
on press reports about shareholder reactions to the terms of its
planned merger with France's Lafarge
For more click on
UBS
The Swiss bank said Karen Chen has taken the role of
president at UBS (China) Limited and will be nominated as
executive director in addition to her role as head of wealth
management.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika said it had received notice that two
investors, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and
Cascade Investment, have filed a request with the Swiss Takeover
Board. They requested the Takeover Board declare that Saint
Gobain is obliged to submit a public tender offer for
all the publicly-held shares in Sika.
* Basilea said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration approved Astellas' New Drug Application for the
use of isavuconazole for patients 18 years of age and older in
the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive
mucormycosis.
* Meyer Burger said it had been selected by
SolarWorld as a technology partner. The order value is in the
upper single-digit million Swiss franc range, the company said.
* Mikron posted profit of 2.2 million Swiss francs
for 2014, an 8.3 percent fall compared to the year before.
* Alpiq posted a net loss of 902 million Swiss
francs in 2014 after exceptional items. It said results were
impacted by impairments and provisions, primarily on Swiss
hydropower.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank, battling a rise in the country's
currency, could push interest rates further into negative
territory if the franc moves in the "wrong direction", a Swiss
newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the bank.
* SNB weekly sight deposits at 0800 GMT.
* Retail sales for January due at 0815 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)