ZURICH, March 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,027 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

UBS AG has poached a U.S. team of some 15 oil and gas investment bankers from Bank of Montreal (BMO) BMO.TO, significantly weakening the energy dealmaking capacity at Canada's fourth-largest bank, people familiar with the matter said.

ADECCO

Adecco said it expects a pick-up in economic growth to increase demand for flexible labour this year, putting the staffing firm on track to hit its margin target in 2015 after fourth-quarter profit beat expectations.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestle's skin health unit announced organisational changes including the appointment of Stuart Raetzman as Chief Executive of Galderma Pharma S.A and Albert Draaijer as senior vice-president of consumer skin health.

* Logitech said it plans to pay $250 million in dividends over three years and backs its full-year outlook.

* Vontobel said it will reiterate its mid-term targets for the overall bank and for its individual business units at an investor day later on Wednesday.

* Ascom said full-year net profit rose to 38.5 million Swiss francs from 36.9 million francs last year, and increased its dividend to 0.45 francs per share from 0.40 francs. The company said it targets organic revenue growth in its core business of 3 to 7 percent at constant currencies this year, while achieving a margin on earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the range of 13 to 16 percent, due to additional investments.

* Cicor said it would lift its dividend by 20 percent to 0.36 francs per share after hiking full-year net profit by more than one-third to 6.2 million francs, and that it has appointed Juerg Duebendorfer as its new Chief Executive effective June 1.

* Meyer Burger said it will surpass its budgeted production capacity for the MAiA technology platform in its Hohenstein-Ernstthal location for all of 2015 by June.

* Santhera said outcome data of the Phase III trial with Raxone/Catena, or idebenone, in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy will be presented at a U.S. neurology conference.

* Valora said that according to stock exchange disclosure, ETHENEA Independent Investors S.A. of Luxembourg decreased their holding of registered shares in the Swiss company to 2.88 percent.

* SHL Telemedicine said it has signed a distribution agreement for its smartheart device with Japan's USCI Holdings, Inc., which is ordering a sizable amount of the devices this quarter with a target of buying at least 1,000 until the end of 2016.

ECONOMY

Result of Swiss Federal bond auction due at 1000 GMT.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)