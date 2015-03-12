ZURICH, March 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.1 percent at 9,112 points, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
HOLCIM
The Swiss company and French cement group Lafarge
are in talks to renegotiate the terms of their 41 billion euro
merger after a divergence in the value of the two companies over
the past year, the Financial Times reported.
For more click on
CREDIT SUISSE
Incoming Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam is
expected to focus on private banking in Asia while aggressively
cutting jobs at its investment bank, as he aims to repeat the
success in the region of his old employer, Prudential.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swatch published its 2014 annual report which
showed Chief Executive Nick Hayek received total compensation
last year of around 7.5 million Swiss francs, slightly less than
the previous year.
* Sika's board of directors published its required
report on the decision last week of the Swiss Takeover Board, in
which the company's board repeated its opposition to the planned
takeover by Saint-Gobain.
* Meyer Burger said it had successfully concluded a
contract with renewable energy development company SunEdison for
the delivery and commissioning of DW288 water-based diamond wire
saws. The order is for an upper single-digit million Swiss franc
amount and delivery of the equipment is scheduled to begin in
the second quarter of 2015.
* Tamedia said 2014 net income rose year on year by
34.1 percent to 159.7 million Swiss francs.
* Dufry said net earnings to equity holders fell by
45.5 percent in 2014 to 50.8 million Swiss francs.
* gategroup said 2014 net profit nearly doubled
compared to last year, rising to 40.8 million Swiss francs from
21 million francs, mainly due to lower net finance costs.
* Kardex posted net profit for 2014 of 23.8 million
euros, up 19.6 percent on that of the previous year.
* Schmolz&Bickenbach said net income in 2014 came
to 50 million euros compared to an 83.7 million euro loss the
previous year.
* Inficon said 2014 net profit rose by 9.3 percent
to $38.6 million.
* Alpiq said it is acquiring Italian engineering
and railway contracting company Balfour Beatty Rail for an
undisclosed price.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)