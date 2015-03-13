ZURICH, March 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 9,142 points, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
The Swiss bank said on Friday it had revised fourth-quarter
net profit attributable to shareholders down by 105 million
Swiss francs ($104.31 million), primarily because it increased
legal reserves to 3.05 billion francs.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said new results for Cosentyx in
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis will be presented as late
breaking research at the 73rd Annual Meeting of American Academy
of Dermatology this month in San Francisco.
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said operating
profit for 2014 increased by 31.1 percent in constant currencies
to 41.2 million Swiss francs.
* Cytos Biotechnology said the superior composition
authority of creditors of the canton of Zurich ruled that the
sole resolution of the bond restructuring proposed in January to
the bondholders and submitted to the court in February is
approved.
* Perrot Duval said it it recorded a loss of 1.3
million Swiss francs in the first nine months of the 2014/2015
financial year.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announced the results of
the preemptive offer to shareholders for the shares with respect
to which cash exit rights were exercised in connection with the
resolution on the relocation of the registered seat from Italy
to Luxembourg. At completion of the offer period, 12 Cosmo
shareholders elected to purchase 2,867 shares out of the total
of 104,931 shares.
