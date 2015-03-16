ZURICH, March 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,175 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

HOLCIM -LAFARGE

A conflict between cement makers Lafarge and Holcim deepened on Monday as both groups acknowleged that the terms of their supposed merger of equals could have to be revised to reflect diverging valuations.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG has no plans to raise more capital, its chairman said in an interview published in the SonntagsZeitung newspaper on Sunday.

SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH

Swiss steel group Schmolz+Bickenbach said it is in exclusive talks with France's Jacquet Metal Service to sell some distribution activities as it aims to focus on stainless steels production, confirming a report by Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika, in a takeover fight between its controlling family and Saint-Gobain, said all current board members will stand for reelection at a shareholder meeting on April 14, which will address proposals including one aimed at limited the family's voting power and another led by institutional shareholders calling for a special audit.

* Roche said its cobas DPX test is now available commercially for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems, part of a menu of molecular diagnostic platforms from the Swiss drugmaker with next generation donor screening assays.

* Actelion said it presented long-term outcome data for Selexipag, or Uptravi, in pulmonary arterial hypertension at the American College of Cardiology showing the drug significantly reduced the risk of a morbidity/mortality event by 40 percent versus a placebo and that it improved long-term outcomes in an investigational trial of patients already treated with a combination therapy.

* Schlatter said it is likely to record a loss of up to a mid-range single digit million in the current business year due to the significant weakening of the euro, but aims for a minimum of break-even in the fiscal year 2016 after putting in place comprehensive measures to offset the unfavourable currency impact. One of the firm's major shareholders has guaranteed an increase in capital of at least 10 million Swiss francs, to help cope with the reduced risk capability of its balance sheet.

* Aryzta said full-year net profit rose more than 6 percent to 144.5 million euros ($152.26 million), and that weak underlying revenue growth combined with a favourable currency translation suggests underlying fully diluted EPS at the lower end of the company's guidance for this year, which is 7 percent to 12 percent.

* Helvetia said full-year profit rose more than 8 percent to 393 million Swiss francs ($391.01 million) and said it would lift its dividend nearly 3 percent to 18 francs per share.

* Calida said full-year net income more than doubled to 23.6 million francs following the acquisition of Lafuma, which achieved a faster-than-expected turnaround, and said it expects far lower operating results this year if the currency situation surrounding the strong Swiss franc does not significantly improve.

ECONOMY

Weekly sight deposits due at 0800 GMT

January retail sales due at 0815 GMT

February PPI due at 0815 GMT

Switzerland's government has shrugged off requests by political parties to lessen the economic impact of the removal of a cap on the value of the Swiss franc, the Swiss national news agency reported on Saturday.

The Swiss government said on Friday it has appointed Graubuenden cantonal official Barbara Janom Steiner to the Swiss National Bank's council to replace Laura Sadis, who tendered her resignation for the end of March.

The Swiss National Bank council supervises and monitors the conduct of business by the central bank, in particular as regards compliance with legislation, regulations and directives, but has no influence on monetary policy.

($1 = 1.0051 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9490 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)