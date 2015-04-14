ZURICH, April 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening almost unchanged at 9,427 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
HOLCIM
Holcim and Lafarge on Tuesday named the
candidates for their combined company's board of directors as
the two cement groups look to clinch their $40 billion merger.
UBS
Swiss banking giant UBS trimmed its stake in China
Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, selling $245 million of
its shares in the Chinese state-owned bad debt manager, IFR
reported on Tuesday citing a term sheet of the transaction.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche announced the final results of the tender
offer by Roche Holdings, its wholly owned subsidiary, to
purchase up to 15,604,288 shares of common stock of Foundation
Medicine (FMI). The shares purchased in the tender
offer, when added to the shares already owned by Roche and its
affiliates, total around 21,019,111 shares, representing
approximately 57 percent of the outstanding shares of FMI's
common stock.
* ABB said it acquired Germany-based Gomtec GmbH
to expand its offering in the field of collaborative robots. The
parties agreed not to disclose financial terms of the
transaction. Gomtec has 25 employees.
* Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA said its takeover
committee is examining an appeal lodged by the Bill and Melinda
Gates Foundation Trust and Cascade Investment, L.L.C. against a
decision by the Swiss takeover commission on the opting-out
clause in relation to Sika and Saint-Gobain.
* Sika said it aims to achieve a slight improvement
in margins in 2015 compared with the previous year, but that the
unknown outcome of Saint-Gobain's takeover bid is a
"major element of uncertainty" in its forecast.
* Bravofly said Francesco Guidotti, currently chief
financial officer at YOOX, will join its executive
management team as CFO on May 1, taking over from Gaspar
Santonja who is leaving to pursue other business opportunities.
* Kuehne und Nagel said earnings for the first
quarter increased to 153 million Swiss francs compared to 150
million francs for the same period in 2014.
* Feintool posted first-quarter sales of 120
million Swiss francs, a year-on-year increase of 4 percent after
adjusting for currency-related factors.
* Santhera posted a net result for 2014 of -7.5
million Swiss francs compared to -5.8 million francs in 2013.
* Orascom Development said in 2014 it generated a
net profit of 41.9 million Swiss francs attributable to
shareholders of the parent company after a loss of 157.7 million
francs in 2013.
* Schindler said Karl-Heinz Bauer, currently chief
technology officer at Honeywell Transportation Systems, joins
Schindler in the same role effective June 1.
* Kudelski's cybersecurity division, Kudelski
Security, announced the establishment of a strategic partnership
with Athonet to provide secure 4G-LTE communications.
ECONOMY
