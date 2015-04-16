ZURICH, April 16 The Swiss SMI was
seen opening at 9,431 points on Thursday, according to premarket
indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
HOLCIM
Eurocement Holding AG, the second-largest shareholder in
Swiss cement maker Holcim Ltd, said on Wednesday it is
nominating its owner Filaret Galchev for a position on the board
of a planned tie-up between Holcim and France's Lafarge SA.
UBS
Activist investor Knight Vinke said UBS needs to "radically"
shrink and should look at spinning off or merging its investment
bank, reviving its two-year criticism of the Swiss bank.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said Alcon received FDA approval of a
new multifocal intraocular lens to treat cataract patients in
the United States.
* Sulzer said it received orders of 800.5 million
Swiss francs ($830 million) in the first quarter of 2015, a
nominal decrease of 3.4 percent.
* Sonova said it had completed its acquisition of
Hansaton.
* Actelion said it has initiated Phase III
development with ponesimod in patients suffering from relapsing
multiple sclerosis. Additionally, it plans to initiate a Phase
II study with ponesimod in patients suffering from chronic graft
versus host disease.
ECONOMY
PPI data due at 0715 GMT
