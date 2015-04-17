April 17, ZURICH The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,371 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks
NESTLE
Nestle, the world's leading packaged food maker,
reported on Friday slightly better-than-expected first-quarter
sales, helped by gains in volume and prices.
SYNGENTA
Syngenta, the world's largest maker of crop
chemicals, on Friday maintained its full-year targets after
first-quarter sales were hit by the strong dollar and a
prolonged winter in the United States.
NOVARTIS
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved on Thursday
the first generic version of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd's top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Copaxone.
The generic version, called Glatopa, was developed under a
collaboration agreement with Basel-based drugmaker Novartis
.
HOLCIM
Holcim said a proposal by a major shareholder to
have a seat on the board after the Swiss cement maker merges
with France's Lafarge had come too late to be included
in the agenda of a shareholder meeting next month.
The two cement makers also gave details on Friday of asset
disposals in the United States that they propose as part of
their planned merger, due to close in July.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zurich places $300 million subordinated notes
maturing in October 2045 and first callable in October 2025,
targeted primarily at European institutional investors for
general corporate purposes and to refinance maturing debt. The
insurer said it expects the notes to be treated as capital from
a regulatory and rating agency perspective to the extent
permissible.
ECONOMY
February retail sales due at 0715 GMT
