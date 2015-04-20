ZURICH, April 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,220 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday
SIKA
Sika's board of directors wants to buy out the company's
major shareholder to try to stop a takeover of the Swiss
chemicals business by France's Saint-Gobain, SonntagsZeitung
newspaper reported, citing two unnamed sources.
NESTLE
Nestle Chief Financial Officer Wan Ling Martello is giving
up her current position to succeed Nandu Nandkishore as the
firm's executive vice-president in charge of Asia, Oceania and
Africa, the Swiss company said on Friday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* UBS is targeting a return on equity of 15
percent by 2016, the bank's finance chief was quoted as saying
in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft on
Saturday. Tom Naratil also rejected calls from activist investor
Knight Vinke for UBS to get rid of its investment bank.
* Gurit said it had appointed Laurent Michaux as
General Manager Composite Components and member of the Executive
Committee, effective May 1, 2015.
* SHL Telemedicine said it was evaluating
strategic options for the company, including a potential merger
or sale.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)