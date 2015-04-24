ZURICH, April 24 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank is due to hold its annual general meeting
(AGM) at 0830 GMT.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bellevue Group says Chief Executive Urs Baumann
will leave at the end of April. Andre Rueegg will assume
operational management on an interim basis.
* Forbo Holding said it had successfully
repurchased 160,000 shares.
* Private bank EFG International appointed Joachim
Straehle as its new chief executive, replacing John Williamson,
who is to take on the role of vice chairman.
* Cie Financiere Tradition said first-quarter
revenue rose 2.8 percent in constant currencies to 227 million
euros.
* Ypsomed plans to manufacture components for
injection systems for partner Sanofi on an additional
dedicated production line from late 2016.
* Basilea said it would report data on antifungal
isavuconazole and antibiotic ceftobiprole at the European
Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in
Copenhagen from 25 - 28 April.
* Gottex Fund Management said total fee-earning
assets rose 3 percent in the first quarter to $8.46 billion from
$8.20 billion at the end of 2014. It said it believed it
remained on track to be operationally profitable in the fourth
quarter of 2015.
ECONOMY
Swiss National Bank holds annual shareholder meeting at 0800
GMT
