ZURICH, April 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening slightly lower at 9,089 on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

HOLCIM

The Swiss cement maker, which has agreed to merge with French rival Lafarge, reported its quarterly net profit almost quadrupled on the sale of its minority stake in Siam City Cement, reaching the low end of expectations.

Holcim's second-largest shareholder Eurocement said late on Wednesday it supports the planned merger with Lafarge.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re posted a 17 percent rise in net profit in the first quarter, helped by profitability across all its units and strong investment results, and said reinsurance prices overall remained attractive.

STRAUMANN

Swiss dental implant maker Straumann posted first-quarter organic revenue growth of 8 percent, beating expectations as the firm also confirmed its full-year outlook.

KABA

Kaba said it planned to merge with Germany's Dorma to create a security company with pro-forma sales of more than 2 billion Swiss francs.

DUFRY

Switzerland's Dufry said investors on Wednesday backed the company's proposal to raise capital to fund its proposed purchase of World Duty Free.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bucher Industries said it projected a slight drop in sales for this year and an operating profit at the 2014 level as it reported a fall in first-quarter net sales to 648.6 million Swiss francs from 712.5 million francs in the prior-year period.

* Kudelski said it successfully raised 200 million Swiss francs ($213.31 million) through the issuance of a fixed rate domestic straight bond. The proceeds will be used for the refinancing of the existing bond maturing in December 2016 and a partial reduction of outstanding credit lines.

* Looser Holding posted first-quarter net revenue of 107.6 million Swiss francs, an 8.8 percent decline when compared to the previous year.

* Addex said it reduced its operating loss to 1.8 million francs in 2014 from 14.5 million francs in 2013.

* Alpiq said its board of directors will propose a scrip dividend at its shareholder meeting, with which shareholders can choose between a cash or share distribution.

* Accu said it sees 2015 group sales of 165 million Swiss francs, an EBITDA of 12 million francs and net income of 3 million francs excluding the impact of potential acquisitions.

* Aevis said it expects a turnover of about 600 million francs for 2015, as it reported a decrease in 2014 net profit to 6.1 million francs from 8.7 million in the prior-year period.

* INFICON Holding said shareholders approved all proposals made by its board of directors at the company's annual general meeting.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said shareholders at its ordinary general meeting approved all agenda items proposed by the company's board of directors.

* Bobst said shareholders approved all proposals of the its board of directors at its annual general meeting.

* LifeWatch said shareholders at its annual general meeting did not approve a proposed amendment to its Articles of Incorporation regarding conditional capital.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank posted a first-quarter consolidated loss of 30 billion Swiss francs, after the appreciation of the Swiss franc against the bank's investment currencies caused hefty foreign exchange losses.

KOF Indicator due at 0700 GMT ($1 = 0.9376 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)