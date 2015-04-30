ZURICH, April 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening slightly lower at 9,089 on Thursday, according
to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
HOLCIM
The Swiss cement maker, which has agreed to merge with
French rival Lafarge, reported its quarterly net profit almost
quadrupled on the sale of its minority stake in Siam City
Cement, reaching the low end of expectations.
Holcim's second-largest shareholder Eurocement said late on
Wednesday it supports the planned merger with Lafarge.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re posted a 17 percent rise in net profit in the first
quarter, helped by profitability across all its units and strong
investment results, and said reinsurance prices overall remained
attractive.
STRAUMANN
Swiss dental implant maker Straumann posted first-quarter
organic revenue growth of 8 percent, beating expectations as the
firm also confirmed its full-year outlook.
KABA
Kaba said it planned to merge with Germany's Dorma to create
a security company with pro-forma sales of more than 2 billion
Swiss francs.
DUFRY
Switzerland's Dufry said investors on Wednesday backed the
company's proposal to raise capital to fund its proposed
purchase of World Duty Free.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bucher Industries said it projected a slight drop
in sales for this year and an operating profit at the 2014 level
as it reported a fall in first-quarter net sales to 648.6
million Swiss francs from 712.5 million francs in the prior-year
period.
* Kudelski said it successfully raised 200 million
Swiss francs ($213.31 million) through the issuance of a fixed
rate domestic straight bond. The proceeds will be used for the
refinancing of the existing bond maturing in December 2016 and a
partial reduction of outstanding credit lines.
* Looser Holding posted first-quarter net revenue
of 107.6 million Swiss francs, an 8.8 percent decline when
compared to the previous year.
* Addex said it reduced its operating loss to 1.8
million francs in 2014 from 14.5 million francs in 2013.
* Alpiq said its board of directors will propose a
scrip dividend at its shareholder meeting, with which
shareholders can choose between a cash or share distribution.
* Accu said it sees 2015 group sales of 165 million
Swiss francs, an EBITDA of 12 million francs and net income of 3
million francs excluding the impact of potential acquisitions.
* Aevis said it expects a turnover of about 600
million francs for 2015, as it reported a decrease in 2014 net
profit to 6.1 million francs from 8.7 million in the prior-year
period.
* INFICON Holding said shareholders approved all
proposals made by its board of directors at the company's annual
general meeting.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica said shareholders at its
ordinary general meeting approved all agenda items proposed by
the company's board of directors.
* Bobst said shareholders approved all proposals
of the its board of directors at its annual general meeting.
* LifeWatch said shareholders at its annual general
meeting did not approve a proposed amendment to its Articles of
Incorporation regarding conditional capital.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank posted a first-quarter consolidated
loss of 30 billion Swiss francs, after the appreciation of the
Swiss franc against the bank's investment currencies caused
hefty foreign exchange losses.
KOF Indicator due at 0700 GMT
($1 = 0.9376 Swiss francs)
