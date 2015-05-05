ZURICH May 5 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has quietly withdrawn a request for a waiver to raise capital more easily, after U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staffers told the bank in recent weeks it would not win approval, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

UBS

UBS said it is in advanced talks with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle allegations of foreign exchange market rigging, as Switzerland's biggest bank posted forecast-beating first-quarter earnings.

HOLCIM

Holcim Ltd, a Swiss cement maker, and Lafarge S.A. , which is based in Paris, on Monday won U.S. antitrust approval to merge after they agreed to divest assets, the Federal Trade Commission.

SIKA

The Swiss financial regulator on Monday denied an appeal by investors including Bill Gates over a proposed 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($3 billion) takeover of Swiss firm Sika by French rival Saint-Gobain.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry said it swung to a first-quarter net loss of 9 million francs after amortization from the acquisition of Nuance. The duty-free retailer said the integration is expected to be completed by year-end and confirmed the 70 million francs in synergies it expects to reap in 2016, but said small contributions could already by seen in 2015.

* Swisslog said first-quarter earnings before interest and tax rose sharply to 3.3 million francs as the company worked down a large order backlog from year-end, publishing quarterly figures for the first time in order to align its reporting practices with those of KUKA AG, its main shareholder.

* Basilea said a clinical phase 1 study with the orally administered investigational drug BAL3833/CCT3833 in patients with advanced solid tumors began. BAL3833/CCT3833 is the lead compound of a series of small molecule panRAF inhibitors recently in-licensed by Basilea.

* Helvetia said the takeover of Nationale Suisse successfully completed and the two firms' insurance units have been merged. At the same time, an integrated organisation model has been introduced for office and field staff.

ECONOMY

