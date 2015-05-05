ZURICH May 5 The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse has quietly withdrawn a request for
a waiver to raise capital more easily, after U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission staffers told the bank in recent weeks it
would not win approval, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
UBS
UBS said it is in advanced talks with the U.S.
Department of Justice to settle allegations of foreign exchange
market rigging, as Switzerland's biggest bank posted
forecast-beating first-quarter earnings.
HOLCIM
Holcim Ltd, a Swiss cement maker, and Lafarge S.A.
, which is based in Paris, on Monday won U.S. antitrust
approval to merge after they agreed to divest assets, the
Federal Trade Commission.
SIKA
The Swiss financial regulator on Monday denied an appeal by
investors including Bill Gates over a proposed 2.75 billion
Swiss franc ($3 billion) takeover of Swiss firm Sika by
French rival Saint-Gobain.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Dufry said it swung to a first-quarter net loss
of 9 million francs after amortization from the acquisition of
Nuance. The duty-free retailer said the integration is expected
to be completed by year-end and confirmed the 70 million francs
in synergies it expects to reap in 2016, but said small
contributions could already by seen in 2015.
* Swisslog said first-quarter earnings before
interest and tax rose sharply to 3.3 million francs as the
company worked down a large order backlog from year-end,
publishing quarterly figures for the first time in order to
align its reporting practices with those of KUKA AG, its main
shareholder.
* Basilea said a clinical phase 1 study with the
orally administered investigational drug BAL3833/CCT3833 in
patients with advanced solid tumors began. BAL3833/CCT3833 is
the lead compound of a series of small molecule panRAF
inhibitors recently in-licensed by Basilea.
* Helvetia said the takeover of Nationale Suisse
successfully completed and the two firms' insurance units have
been merged. At the same time, an integrated organisation model
has been introduced for office and field staff.
ECONOMY
