ZURICH May 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,908 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer , with Syngenta set to surge on reports of a deal with Monsanto.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday

SYNGENTA

Agricultural companies Monsanto and Syngenta are working with investment banks on a takeover deal that would create an industry behemoth with combined sales of more than $31 billion, three sources familiar with the matter said. Monsanto made an initial offer to buy Syngenta for about $45 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

HOLCIM

Investors in the Swiss cement maker are due on Friday to vote on a capital increase which aims to pave the way for a planned $40 billion merger with France's Lafarge.

UBS

Activist investor Knight Vinke, which is pushing for changes at UBS AG, said on Thursday it continued to have concerns about the bank's strategy.

NOVARTIS

A U.S. appeals court has blocked the sale of Novartis AG's recently approved "biosimilar" form of Neupogen, Amgen Inc's AMGN.O blockbuster drug used to prevent infections in cancer patients.

The Swiss drugmaker said European health regulators have approved a drug for advanced lung cancer that is intended to treat patients with a specific genetic mutation.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said that Dame DeAnne Julius has decided that she will not stand for re-election to the board next year and that Julie Brown, Chief Financial Officer of Smith & Nephew PLC, will be nominated for as a new member.

* Starrag said first-quarter net profit shrank to 200,000 Swiss francs ($216,755.18) from 2.6 million francs year-ago due to the revaluation of unhedged euro-based positions, and said it was affirming its full-year guidance despite the soft start to 2015.

ECONOMY

The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in April from 3.4 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday.

April inflation due at 0715 GMT

