ZURICH May 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.05 percent higher at 9,098 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ADECCO
The staffing firm's management changes, announced earlier
this week, were "a monumental blunder", shareholder Harris
Associates told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
NESTLE
Excess pressure in a water boiler caused an explosion at a
Nestle ice-cream factory at Rorschach in northeast
Switzerland late on Saturday, the company said.
SYNGENTA
Major investors in Swiss agrochemicals firm Syngenta
are confident a deal with Monsanto will go
through if the U.S. firm ups its initial $45 billion bid by at
least 10 percent.
Shares in Syngenta were seen opening up 2.1 pct in premarket
indicators.
SWISS BANKS
Vadian Bank AG has become the second of what are expected to
be dozens of Switzerland-based private banks to reach a deal
with the U.S. Department of Justice under a voluntary disclosure
program for assisting Americans in evading taxes.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has approved its cobas KRAS Mutation Test for diagnostic use.
The drugmaker also said data from 10 of its approved cancer
medicines and 10 of its investigational medicines will be
presented during the American Society of Clinical Oncology
(ASCO) Annual Meeting from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.
* In an open letter to Sika investors seen by
Reuters, Saint-Gobain Chief Executive and Chairman
Pierre-Andre de Chalendar called for a dialogue between the two
firms.
* Valartis Group nominated Gustav Stenbolt for
election as Chairman of the Board of Directors at its annual
general meeting. Stephan Haeberle is designated as group CEO,
the firm said.
* Evolva agreed with Cargill to begin the
engineering phase for converting an existing Cargill
manufacturing facility to produce next-generation stevia
sweeteners (steviol glycosides). The ingredients are expected to
be commercially available in 2016.
* Schlatter Industries AG announced an ordinary
capital increase with subscription rights to existing
shareholders. The subscription price per new share amounts to 23
Swiss francs, Schlatter said.
* Leclanche SA said it has entered into a supply
agreement with Litarion GmbH for the manufacturing and the
commercialization of Lithium ion storage systems incorporating
electrodes from Litarion.
* Repower said STEAG GmbH in Essen is acquiring its
project to construct a combined-cycle gas turbine plant in
Leverkusen. The parties have agreed not to disclose the price of
the acquisition.
ECONOMY
SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT
