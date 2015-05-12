ZURICH May 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 3.3 percent lower at 9087 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

The parent companies or main banking units of as many as five major banks, rather than their smaller subsidiaries, are expected to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges over manipulation of foreign exchange rates, people familiar with the matter said. Swiss bank UBS is among a handful of banks that will likely resolve forex-rigging investigations by the U.S. Justice Department as soon as this week.

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life said premium income rose by 11 percent in the first quarter, supported by growth in its largest market Switzerland.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant has neither received any offers of a takeover, nor has it been contacted by interested parties, its chief executive was quoted as saying by a Swiss paper on Tuesday. "There were and still are no talks of any kind about an all-inclusive merger or a sale of Clariant - and there won't be any, either," Hariolf Kottmann was quoted as saying by the Basler Zeitung.

* Holcim said it had drafted a public exchange offer for the shares of French cement maker Lafarge. The offer will last from June 1 to July 3.

* SGS said it would acquire U.S. firm Testing Services Group (TSG), a fuel systems tester that generates revenues in excess of $5.5 million.

* Schaffner said its net sales in the first half of fiscal 2014/15 were steady at 102.5 million Swiss francs and that it expects for the full year consolidated net sales roughly in line with those of the previous year and an Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) margin of around 5 percent.

* Huber + Suhner said it would introduce measures to maintain its competitiveness in Switzerland after the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the franc against the euro. The measures include the relocation of certain services to Poland and a temporary reduction of staff, with around 25 early retirements and 25 lay-offs planned for 2015, the firm said.

* SHL Telemedicine said its co-CEOs to continue until further notice.

* Belimo Holding's board of directors has decided to decentralize group division Global Product Management as of end of June 2015.

* PSP Swiss Property said its first-quarter net income including changes in fair value was 38.2 million Swiss francs, down from 43.8 million Swiss francs in the prior-year period. Rental income for 2015 is likely to remain stable over whole year, despite an increase in renovations, the firm said.

* Ypsomed said its registered shares were again included in Swiss Performance Index.

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was offering a 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2030 in a tender. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)