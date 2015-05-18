ZURICH May 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,128 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

Switzerland's central bank is monitoring the value of the Swiss franc against a number of currencies and is satisfied with the impact of negative interest rates, one of its board members told local newspapers.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cascade Investment, L.L.C. and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust have filed an appeal against FINMA's decision, relating to the attempted takeover of Sika by France's Saint-Gobain, with the Swiss Federal Administrative Court in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

* Evolva announced the achievement of the third milestone in its collaboration with Roquette Frères SA.

* Kudelski announced the successful completion of its previously announced transaction pursuant to which EchoStar has become a shareholder in SmarDTV SA, a subsidiary of Kudelski SA.

* Alpha PetroVision said it has auctioned the remaining 50 percent of its Overriding Royalty Interest in the production of the Paul Prospect oil field in Weld County, Colorado, for $5.3 million.

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT

Swiss retail sales due at 0715 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)