ZURICH May 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,128 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
Switzerland's central bank is monitoring the value of the
Swiss franc against a number of currencies and is satisfied with
the impact of negative interest rates, one of its board members
told local newspapers.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Cascade Investment, L.L.C. and Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation Trust have filed an appeal against FINMA's decision,
relating to the attempted takeover of Sika by France's
Saint-Gobain, with the Swiss Federal Administrative
Court in St. Gallen, Switzerland.
* Evolva announced the achievement of the third
milestone in its collaboration with Roquette Frères SA.
* Kudelski announced the successful completion of
its previously announced transaction pursuant to which EchoStar
has become a shareholder in SmarDTV SA, a subsidiary of Kudelski
SA.
* Alpha PetroVision said it has auctioned the
remaining 50 percent of its Overriding Royalty Interest in the
production of the Paul Prospect oil field in Weld County,
Colorado, for $5.3 million.
ECONOMY
SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT
Swiss retail sales due at 0715 GMT
