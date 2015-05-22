ZURICH May 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,354 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
RICHEMONT
Cartier owner Richemont posted an 8 percent drop in April
sales at constant exchange rates as well as lower net profits
and said trading continued to remain difficult in its big
markets of Hong Kong and Macau.
SYNGENTA
State-owned China National Chemical Corp, better known as
ChemChina, is not considering bidding for Monsanto's herbicide
business or for Swiss crop chemicals maker Syngenta, a top
ChemChina executive told Reuters.
SWISS BANKS
Moody's said it had reviewed its ratings of Swiss banks,
upgrading 10 long-term bank deposit ratings and affirming two
others.
