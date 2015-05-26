ZURICH May 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,347 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
UBS is seeking to offload its private bank in Australia to
the unit's management following a review of underperforming
businesses at the Swiss bank, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter told Reuters on Monday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Julius Baer may get a lighter financial penalty
from U.S. authorities in a dispute over tax, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) had provided clearance for the cobas Cdiff Test to detect
Clostridium difficile in stool specimens.
* Banque Cantonale de Geneve said it was acquiring
business valuation specialist Dimension.
* UBS said it expects conclude a stock exchange
procedure prompted by a share swap and delist the shares of UBS
AG from Swiss stock exchange in the second half of 2015. After
completion, UBS Group AG will hold 100 percent of UBS AG.
* AMS, which produces chips used in the Apple
watch, is considering lifting its payout ratio from
currently 25 percent of net profit and will continue to buy back
shares for employee rewards and for possible acquisitions, the
chip manufacturer's Chief Executive Kirk Laney says in an
interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT
Q1 non-farm payrolls due at 0715 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)