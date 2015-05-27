ZURICH May 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,280 points on Wednesday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

HOLCIM

Cement companies Holcim and Lafarge said that they have reached a binding agreement under which Irish cement maker CRH Plc will buy some of their assets for 6.5 billion euro ($7.07 billion).

They also said on Wednesday they had finalised the make-up of the future 10-member executive committee of the combined LafargeHolcim.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it will announce new data in rheumatoid arthritis and severe inflammatory disorders at the European League Against Rheumatism Annual Congress.

* Novartis said it will present new data on 21 medicines and 11 investigational compounds at ASCO and EHA.

* Highland Capital Management is suing Credit Suisse for more than $500 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Baloise Group Chief Executive Martin Strobel announced that he will be standing down on April 30, 2016.

* Swisslog said it has jointly agreed with Karl Puehringer, head of the healthcare solutions division, to terminate their employment relationship from the end of this month due to differing opinions on the future development of the division. Chief Executive Peter Hettich will manage the division until further notice.

ECONOMY

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.25 in April from 1.34 in March, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)