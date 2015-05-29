ZURICH May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,413 points on
Friday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SWISS BANKS
Societe Generale Private Banking (Lugano-Svizzera)
, MediBank AG, LBBW (Schweiz) AG, and Scobag Privatbank
AG cut deals with the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid
prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the DOJ said on
Thursday.
NESTLE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked
manufacturers of dermal fillers, which includes Galderma, a unit
of Nestle SA, to update their labeling to reflect the
possible risk of serious injuries caused by unintentional
injection of the fillers into the blood vessels in the face.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kaba said it completed a capital increase from
authorized capital, following its merger with Dorma Group.
* Temenos said it issued a 175 million Swiss franc
($185.72 million) senior unsecured bond with a coupon of 2
percent that matures in June 2022, for repayment of debt and
general corporate purposes.
* Dufry said it concluded am early conversion offer
for its 275 million 2 percent mandatory convertible notes due
June 18.
* GAM Holding said financial chief Marco Suter has
decided to step down from his current role by year-end, and
named Richard McNamara, previously managing director of finance
at Henderson Group, as his successor.
* Dottikon said it swung to a full-year net profit
of 1.3 million francs from a year-ago loss, that it will not pay
a dividend, and that for the coming year it expects to extend
its project pipeline and anticipates a further increase in net
sales and net income on the year.
* Cembra said it will reorganize its branch
business into five brokerage regions from July, in a bid to
improve cooperation with loab brokers and clients.
* Edisun Power said it had signed a contract for
the purchase of a 1,755 MW photovoltaic plant in Mallorca.
ECONOMY
Switzerland's economy contracted in the first quarter, data
showed on Friday, with strong household spending softening what
would have been a bigger drop after the central bank allowed the
franc to float freely against the euro.
KOF indicator for May due at 0700 GMT
($1 = 0.9423 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)