ZURICH, June 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,249 points on
Monday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Holcim said it is launching the public exchange
offer for all Lafarge shares at an exchange ratio of 9
Holcim shares for 10 Lafarge shares, following the clearance
from the Autorite des Marches Financiers on May 28.
* Novartis said data from the Phase III COMBI-d
study shows a significant survival benefit for patients with
BRAF V600E/K mutation-positive metastatic melanoma when treated
with the combination of Tafinlar and Mekinist, compared to
Tafinlar monotherapy alone.
* Roche said its investigational cancer
immunotherapy atezolizumab was shown to shrink tumours in
two-thirds of people with the most common type of lung cancer
when combined with chemotherapy, in a Phase 1b study.
* Roche said it will present updated data from a
Phase Ia study in people with previously treated, metastatic
urothelial bladder cancer showing investigational cancer
immunotherapy atezolizumab shrank tumours in 50 percent of
people whose cancer expressed high levels of programmed death
ligand-1, or PD-L1.
* Roche said its Perjeta regimen helped people with
HER2-positive early breast cancer live longer without their
disease returning or getting worse compared to Herceptin and
chemotherapy.
* Roche said phase III study shows Avastin drug
improves survival in patients with mesothelioma, a type of
thoracic cancer, which will be presented at an annual meeting of
the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).
* Roche said data shows an investigational
combination of cobimetinib and zelboraf helps people with
advanced melanoma live for a year without their disease
worsening.
* Roche said results from the Phase III GADOLIN
study show that Gazyva, or Gazyvaro, plus bendamustine followed
by Gazyva/Gazyvaro alone provided significant benefit for people
with indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that is refractory to
MabThera-, or Rituxan, based treatment.
* Roche said phase III results from a collaborative
group study showed that patients with malignant pleural
mesothelioma, a rare type of cancer that affects the lining of
the lungs, lived significantly longer when treated with
Avastin in combination with standard, compared to standard
therapy alone.
* Zehnder Group AG said it will cut 10 percent of
its workforce, 3,185 people at year-end, due to the strong Swiss
franc after a central bank decision to abandon a cap on the
currency, as well as shut sites in Rustington, UK and Vedelago,
Italy while strategic options for a production facility in
Chalons-en-Champagne, France are currently under review. The
implementation of the measures is forecast to result in a
one-off expense of approximately 20 million euros ($21.92
million).
* EFG International AG said it has hired Credit
Suisse banker Philippe Bruyere to be Head of Private
Banking Geneva. Bruyere will report to Adrian Kyriazi, Chief
Executive of Continental Europe and head of private banking
Switzerland.
* Swiss Prime Site said it named Markus Meier as
new Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Meier is
currently in the position on an interim basis following the
departure of the previous CFO last year.
ECONOMY
Weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT
Manufacturing PMI data for May due at 0730 GMT
The Swiss franc is too strong but should weaken, the Swiss
National Bank's chairman has told a Swiss newspaper, adding that
the bank was ready to intervene in foreign exchange markets if
necessary, to influence the currency.
For more, click on
($1 = 0.9124 euros)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)