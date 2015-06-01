ZURICH, June 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,249 points on Monday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Holcim said it is launching the public exchange offer for all Lafarge shares at an exchange ratio of 9 Holcim shares for 10 Lafarge shares, following the clearance from the Autorite des Marches Financiers on May 28.

* Novartis said data from the Phase III COMBI-d study shows a significant survival benefit for patients with BRAF V600E/K mutation-positive metastatic melanoma when treated with the combination of Tafinlar and Mekinist, compared to Tafinlar monotherapy alone.

* Roche said its investigational cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab was shown to shrink tumours in two-thirds of people with the most common type of lung cancer when combined with chemotherapy, in a Phase 1b study.

* Roche said it will present updated data from a Phase Ia study in people with previously treated, metastatic urothelial bladder cancer showing investigational cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab shrank tumours in 50 percent of people whose cancer expressed high levels of programmed death ligand-1, or PD-L1.

* Roche said its Perjeta regimen helped people with HER2-positive early breast cancer live longer without their disease returning or getting worse compared to Herceptin and chemotherapy.

* Roche said phase III study shows Avastin drug improves survival in patients with mesothelioma, a type of thoracic cancer, which will be presented at an annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

* Roche said data shows an investigational combination of cobimetinib and zelboraf helps people with advanced melanoma live for a year without their disease worsening.

* Roche said results from the Phase III GADOLIN study show that Gazyva, or Gazyvaro, plus bendamustine followed by Gazyva/Gazyvaro alone provided significant benefit for people with indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that is refractory to MabThera-, or Rituxan, based treatment.

* Roche said phase III results from a collaborative group study showed that patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma, a rare type of cancer that affects the lining of the lungs, lived significantly longer when treated with Avastin in combination with standard, compared to standard therapy alone.

* Zehnder Group AG said it will cut 10 percent of its workforce, 3,185 people at year-end, due to the strong Swiss franc after a central bank decision to abandon a cap on the currency, as well as shut sites in Rustington, UK and Vedelago, Italy while strategic options for a production facility in Chalons-en-Champagne, France are currently under review. The implementation of the measures is forecast to result in a one-off expense of approximately 20 million euros ($21.92 million).

* EFG International AG said it has hired Credit Suisse banker Philippe Bruyere to be Head of Private Banking Geneva. Bruyere will report to Adrian Kyriazi, Chief Executive of Continental Europe and head of private banking Switzerland.

* Swiss Prime Site said it named Markus Meier as new Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Meier is currently in the position on an interim basis following the departure of the previous CFO last year.

ECONOMY

Weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT

Manufacturing PMI data for May due at 0730 GMT

The Swiss franc is too strong but should weaken, the Swiss National Bank's chairman has told a Swiss newspaper, adding that the bank was ready to intervene in foreign exchange markets if necessary, to influence the currency.

($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)