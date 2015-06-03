ZURICH, June 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,224 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS said it has launched its first innovation centre in Asia Pacific and a new wealth management app in the region.

* Dufry said its board had resolved to reduce the maximum size of its capital increase to up to 23,446,400 fully paid-up new registered shares with a par value of 5 Swiss francs ($5.36) each. The previously announced rights offering is in connection with Dufry's acquisition of World Duty Free.

* Basler Kantonalbank expects proceeds of 15 million Swiss francs from AG zum Storchen's sale of a property.

* Zueblin Immobilien said the strong Swiss franc had a substantial negative impact on results as it posted a net loss for the full year of 212 million francs.

* Addex Therapeutics published results obtained in collaboration with Professor John Cryan, which demonstrated the efficacy of a negative allosteric modulator of the metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 7 (mGlu7 receptor), in a rat model of stress-sensitive visceral hypersensitivity.

