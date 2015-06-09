ZURICH, June 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,026 points on Tuesday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

TAMEDIA/NASPERS

Switzerland's competition commission (WEKO) will further examine the acquisition of Ricardo by Tamedia, saying there are indications that this acquisition will create or strengthen a dominant position in the field of job-classifieds. Ricardo has been under the ownership of the South African media house Naspers since 2008.

COSMO

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday its majority-owned subsidiary, Cassiopea, plans an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange this year.

NOVARTIS

Novartis is well placed in the hot field of cancer immunotherapy, despite being behind rivals in developing immune system-boosting drugs known as checkpoint inhibitors, a top executive at the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said it will develop a companion diagnostic test for acute coronary syndrome and said its agreement with DalCor includes use of the assay for a phase III clinical trial of dalcetrapib.

UBS

The Swiss bank said it expects its asset transfer to UBS Switzerland from UBS AG to become effective on June 14.

BANKS

The chairman of Swiss banking giant UBS and the head of Switzerland's financial watchdog clashed on Monday over the country's need to have tougher targets for its own banks than the global standards for the industry.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Life said it has issued a 750 million euro ($844.35 million) undated subordinated bond, first callable in June 2025. The coupon has been fixed for the first ten years at 4.375 percent. The proceeds will be used for refinancing outstanding subordinated debt and for general corporate purposes.

* Indo Schoettle, a company of SFS Group, said it is acquiring all machinery and equipment owned by Wema NV.

* Burckhardt Compression Holding AG said it expects order intake for fiscal year 2015 to be around the same level as in the previous year while sales should exceed 500 million francs.

* Loeb Holding said its board of directors has resolved to repurchase treasury registered shares of series A and B, as well as participation certificates at a fixed price with the purpose of capital reduction.

* Leclanche SA said it will deliver a 4.2 MWh battery system to world's largest electric ferryboat.

ECONOMY

The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in May from 3.3 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

The Swiss Treasury said it plans to top up its 1.50 percent 2025 bond in its latest auction.

May inflation data due at 0715 GMT ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)