COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS plans to outline a cost-cutting and reorganisation by October, its Chief Executive Frankie Ng tells Swiss paper Neue Zuercher Zeitung in an interview, in a bid to generate synergies and slash spending. A spokesperson for the Geneva-based goods inspections firm couldn't immediately be reached.

* Roche said two pivotal studies show that investigational medicine ocrelizumab compared with interferon beta-1a (Rebif), a standard-of-care therapy, in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis, the most common form of the disease. The studies, called OPERA I and OPERA II, met their primary and major secondary endpoints.

* Adecco said it has cancelled 4,606,873 shares acquired under its share buyback programmes.

* Kaba said a class action lawsuit filed in the United Stated against the company claiming defects in specific models of Simplex mechanical pushbutton locks and misleading advertising has now been settled and approved by an Ohio court. The settlement provides non-cash benefits which, including legal costs, are covered by a provision made in full-year results for 2010/2011.

* Sulzer said it will acquire a 75 percent stake in Saudi Pump Factory in February 2014. This joint venture enables Sulzer to serve its Saudi Arabian and Gulf Cooperation Council customers.

* Novartis said it is launching an app for visually impaired people for use with the Apple Watch and other smart watches.

* GAM said Martin Jufer, currently responsible for Operations in Continental Europe, will take on a broader role and be in charge of cross-functional cooperation, oversight and governance of the Continental European legal entities, and represent the company in local industry associations. He will also run GAM's private labelling business, which provides management company and fund service solutions for third parties. The asset manager said that Michele Porro, Region Head Continental Europe, has decided to leave the company, and that Larissa Alghisi Rubner, head of communications since 2010, will join GAM's management board effective immediately.

* Ypsomed said it now supplies the Polish company Polfa Tarchomin S. A. with its reusable and affordable YpsoPen, which is being introduced to the Polish market and will be used to administer Polfa Tarchomin's insulin. Negotiations are in place to expand cooperation to other countries.

ECONOMY

June KOF lead indicator expected at 0700 GMT

