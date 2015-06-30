ZURICH, June 30 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS plans to outline a cost-cutting and
reorganisation by October, its Chief Executive Frankie Ng tells
Swiss paper Neue Zuercher Zeitung in an interview, in a bid to
generate synergies and slash spending. A spokesperson for the
Geneva-based goods inspections firm couldn't immediately be
reached.
* Roche said two pivotal studies show that
investigational medicine ocrelizumab compared with interferon
beta-1a (Rebif), a standard-of-care therapy, in people with
relapsing multiple sclerosis, the most common form of the
disease. The studies, called OPERA I and OPERA II, met their
primary and major secondary endpoints.
* Adecco said it has cancelled 4,606,873 shares
acquired under its share buyback programmes.
* Kaba said a class action lawsuit filed in the
United Stated against the company claiming defects in specific
models of Simplex mechanical pushbutton locks and misleading
advertising has now been settled and approved by an Ohio court.
The settlement provides non-cash benefits which, including legal
costs, are covered by a provision made in full-year results for
2010/2011.
* Sulzer said it will acquire a 75 percent stake in
Saudi Pump Factory in February 2014. This joint venture enables
Sulzer to serve its Saudi Arabian and Gulf Cooperation Council
customers.
* Novartis said it is launching an app for
visually impaired people for use with the Apple Watch and other
smart watches.
* GAM said Martin Jufer, currently responsible for
Operations in Continental Europe, will take on a broader role
and be in charge of cross-functional cooperation, oversight and
governance of the Continental European legal entities, and
represent the company in local industry associations. He will
also run GAM's private labelling business, which provides
management company and fund service solutions for third parties.
The asset manager said that Michele Porro, Region Head
Continental Europe, has decided to leave the company, and that
Larissa Alghisi Rubner, head of communications since 2010, will
join GAM's management board effective immediately.
* Ypsomed said it now supplies the Polish company
Polfa Tarchomin S. A. with its reusable and affordable YpsoPen,
which is being introduced to the Polish market and will be used
to administer Polfa Tarchomin's insulin. Negotiations are in
place to expand cooperation to other countries.
ECONOMY
June KOF lead indicator expected at 0700 GMT
