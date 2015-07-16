ZURICH, July 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,340 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday

SWATCH

Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group said on Thursday first-half net profit fell nearly 20 percent on a strong franc and negative interest rates, but was upbeat in its full-year outlook.

For more, click on

SWISS BANKS

Ratings agency Moody's said it raised the outlook on the Swiss banking system to stable from negative, reflecting its expectation that government support assumptions for senior creditors will not diminish further over the next 12 to 18 months.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group said clients brought 3.8 billion euros of new funds in the first half, lifting its overall assets under management to 42.1 billion euros. The asset manager said it is increasing its guidance for the anticipated bandwidth of full-year gross client commitments by 1 billion euros and lifting the range from 5 to 7 billion euros to 6 to 8 billion euros.

* Novartis said its malaria treatment Coartem received a prequalification from the World Health Organization, enabling greater access for patients.

* Bellevue Group said it wrote down 24.7 million Swiss francs ($25.88 million) in the first half for its brokerage unit, which is struggling with lower business volume and revenue. The asset manager said first-half operating profit rose to 9.9 million francs, and that it would report full results on July 27.

* Implenia said it won a contract from Swiss train authority SBB to build the new Boezberg railway tunnel for around 145 million francs.

* Myriad said in a business update for its Versy social messaging service that it plans significant product enhancements in the secind half. The planned investment in marketing the Versy proposition will be deferred whilst these product features are trialled and tested and as a result, the company is able to report a first-half closing cash balance $51.9 million.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9543 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)