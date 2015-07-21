ZURICH, July 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,454 points on Tuesday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Tuesday maintained its 2015 financial outlook as it reported second-quarter core net income that fell short of expectations.

ACTELION

Actelion, Europe's biggest biotech company, raised its full-year outlook despite posting lower than expected earnings on Tuesday, with the sales decline in an older lung drug overshadowing growth in a replacement treatment.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Georg Fischer said first-half net profit fell to 80 million Swiss francs ($82.97 million) from 92 million francs year-ago, and that it expects a similar second-half and therefore 2015 figures in previous year's range.

* BKW said it has acquired the majority holding in Casa delle Nuove Energie, which specialises in energy efficiency and renewable energies and operates a network of 75 sales outlets in locations throughout Italy, for an undisclosed price.

* Swisslog said the SIX Swiss Exchange has approved its request to delist all registered shares following its takeover by Germany's Kuka.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 5.9 percent in June to 17.912 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.9642 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)