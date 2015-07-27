ZURICH, July 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,307 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday

UBS

UBS chief Sergio Ermotti said on Monday the Swiss bank had good momentum going into the second half of 2015 after posting a bigger-than-expected jump in second-quarter profit in figures released one day early.

ABB

The engineering firm's chief executive Ulrich Spiesshofer told Sunday newspaper SonntagsZeitung that Switzerland was doing an outstanding job of coping with the strong franc and weak euro, and he has no plans for big job cuts in Switzerland, which he said would be a last option when all other avenues have been exhausted.

SYNGENTA

The Swiss pesticides maker's chief executive Michael Mack reiterated his opposition to a takeover by Monsanto in an interview published in the Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper.

Mack, who last week asked "what part of no don't they understand?", said Syngenta had excellent prospects as an independent company and Monsanto's offer was "insufficient in every respect".

There had been no talks between the two firms, he said. He dismissed the idea of using Swiss takeover rules to force Monsanto to formally make an offer or leave Syngenta in peace, saying it would be "merely a tactic".

VONTOBEL

Swiss bank Vontobel said on Monday that first-half net profit rose nearly 24 percent on a rise on trading and in commissions and fees.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bellevue said it swung to a first-half net loss of 14.7 million francs from a year-ago profit on 24.7 million in writedowns for its brokerage business.

* Logitech said it has filed its quarterly report on form 10-Q for the first quarter of the 2016 fiscal year and its 2015 definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

ECONOMY

SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT

