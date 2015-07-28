ZURICH, July 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,230 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SYNGENTA

Syngenta has said a $2 billion break-up fee that unwanted U.S. suitor Monsanto has pledged to pay if its proposed $45 billion merger failed would only apply in limited cases, leaving its shareholders exposed to the bulk of regulatory risks.

UBS

UBS said its provisions to deal with future legal tussle and regulatory run-ins stood at 2.368 billion Swiss francs ($2.46 billion) in June and revealed a widening probe into bond funds sold by the Swiss bank's Puerto Rico arm.

CREDIT SUISSE

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office is preparing a civil case against Credit Suisse Group, the operator of the Crossfinder dark pool, that could be announced in the coming weeks, the Fox Business network reported, citing sources. Schneiderman's office and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

ZURICH

Zurich Insurance said it was weighing up a bid for British $7 billion rival RSA Insurance Group, in what would be the latest industry consolidation amid toughening regulations.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer said first-half net profit sank to 26.8 million francs on headwinds in the oil and gas market, suspended orders of 114 million francs, shrinking markets and intense competition in China and Southeast Asia, and the strong Swiss currency. The firm said it expects full-year order intake to decrease slightly and is lowering its guidance for sales and operational earnings before interest, tax and amortisation on an adjusted basis and now expects a moderate decrease.

* Swissquote said it swung to a first-half net loss of 10.6 million francs following a 20.5 million franc provision for the Swiss central bank's abandoning of a currency cap earlier this year, and that it expects a full-year profit, revenue growth of roughly 10 percent, and net new money of more than 1 billion francs.

* ams said Alexander Everke would become chief executive in March 2016 while reporting second-quarter net profit nearly doubled to 41.8 million euros. It said it expected

year-on-year revenue growth in the third quarter and targeted revenue of 1 billion euros in 2019

* Kaba said Joerg Lichtenberg would be chief manufacturing officer of the merged dorma+kaba group, rounding out its lineup of top managers.

ECONOMY

